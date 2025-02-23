Menu Explore
Juvenile who stole 2 lakh from locked house in Manimajra held

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 23, 2025 08:18 AM IST

Complainant Naresh Kumar, a resident of Manimajra, had left for Panchkula with his family around 1.30 pm on Wednesday; upon returning at 6 pm, he found the lock of his house broken and ₹2 lakh missing from a drawer in a TV trolley

UT police cracked a burglary case within 24 hours, recovering 2 lakh stolen from a house in Manimajra.

CCTV footage from the area revealed a suspect entering the Manimajra house by scaling the main gate and exiting with the cash. (iStock)
CCTV footage from the area revealed a suspect entering the Manimajra house by scaling the main gate and exiting with the cash. (iStock)

According to the FIR registered at the Manimajra police station under Sections 305, 331, and 317(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, complainant Naresh Kumar, a resident of Manimajra, had left for Panchkula with his family around 1.30 pm on Wednesday. Upon returning at 6 pm, he found the lock of his house broken and 2 lakh missing from a drawer in a TV trolley.

CCTV footage from the area revealed a suspect entering the house by scaling the main gate and exiting with the cash. Acting on this evidence, police intensified their search, and on February 20, the suspect—a juvenile—was apprehended near the Sports Complex, Manimajra. The stolen amount was recovered and taken into police possession.

The accused was sent to the Child Protection Home in Sector 25, and further investigation is underway.

