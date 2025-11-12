Kabaddi player murder case: Foreign-based, jailed gangsters linked to plot

The Khanna police have made a major breakthrough in the murder case of Samrala-based Kabaddi player Gurwinder Singh alias Kinda, arresting as many as 19 accused so far. According to the police, following the murder, the accused contacted gangster Jatinder Tiddi who operates from abroad. Acting on his advice, they went into hiding at the Tarn Taran residence of Tiddi’s associate, Davinder Singh. Two of the key accused in Khanna police custody after an encounter on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Throughout this period, the accused remained in constant touch with their handlers over the phone and were preparing to flee the country. The police have also revealed the involvement of Ravi Rajgarh, a notorious gangster currently lodged in Bathinda jail, who helped coordinate the operation from inside the prison.

Case has no connection with gangster Anmol Bishnoi: SSP

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Jyoti Yadav Bains disclosed that the crime stemmed from an old enmity that escalated into a deadly attack, claiming the life of an innocent sportsperson.

The SSP further revealed that the case also involved a fake social media post made under the name of gangster Anmol Bishnoi to create confusion and mislead the public. The post was traced to Sukhdeep Singh alias Seepa, who posted it from abroad merely to gain notoriety. He too has now been named in the case.

The SSP explained that the enmity behind the killing began with a clash at a blood donation camp held recently in Samrala. During the event, Dharamveer alias Dharma and his associates — said to be linked with the Babu Samrala (Anti Group) — had an altercation with the father of Karan from Madpur village. Seeking revenge, Karan and his aides opened fire on the night of November 3, intending to target Dharamveer. However, their bullets fatally struck Gurwinder Singh, who was present at the scene but had no connection with the dispute.

Immediately after the firing incident in Manki village, police registered a murder case and launched an intensive investigation. Acting swiftly, Khanna police, along with CIA staff and Samrala police, tracked the suspects to Tarn Taran. After days of surveillance and raids, several suspects were detained and interrogated, leading to the arrest of the key perpetrators.

Key accused injured in police encounter

During the recovery operation near Kubbe village, Doraha, the incident escalated into a police encounter. One of the accused, Harkaran Singh alias Karan of Village Madpur, suddenly opened fire at officers, injuring CIA In-charge Narinderpal Singh in the thigh. The police retaliated, wounding Karan in the leg, while another accused, Gurtej Singh alias Teji, suffered severe injuries after attempting to escape by jumping from a building. A pistol and live cartridges were recovered from the spot.

The SSP confirmed that the case has now been completely solved. She said the killing was a direct consequence of personal revenge, tragically resulting in the death of an innocent man. The SSP asserted that the arrest of 19 accused reflects the police’s determination to dismantle the entire network involved, from those who executed the murder to those who provided shelter or support.

The police have recovered two illegal pistols and six bullets from the accused.