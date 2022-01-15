Kaithal girl joins as consultant at UNESCO headquarters

Divya Sharma, 28, the daughter of a lab technician of Kaithal’s Kalayat town has been selected as an education policy and research consultant at the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) headquarters in Paris.

Divya, a postgraduate of the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Mohali had left the country in 2016 as she did her PhD in mathematics from Germany.

She was doing internship at the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), Paris after completing her doctorate.

“After a wonderful experience at @OECDEduSkills @OECD, I am excited to share that I joined @UNESCO HQ Paris as an education policy and research consultant this year. #newbeginnings I’ll be working with the global education monitoring @GEMReport team ad supporting the development,” Divya tweeted.

Talking to HT, her father Mukesh Sharma said his family is overjoyed and she has made the country proud.

Mukesh, chief technical officer at the government civil hospital in Kalayat, Kaithal, said, “Divya is my eldest daughter. My younger daughter has completed her postgraduation and their brother is doing graduation from IISER, Mohali.” Divya’s mother Sunita is a homemaker.

Kaithal deputy commissioner Pradeep Dahiya congratulated Divya for her achievement and urged parents to provided equal opportunities to their daughters.

