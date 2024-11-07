Kaithal rice miller booked for not returning CMR to govt

The Kaithal police have registered a case against M/S Himank Rice Land, a local rice miller and his guarantor for allegedly not returning custom milled rice (CMR) to government for the paddy season 2023-24, resulting in a loss of about ₹1.8 crore to the state exchequer. Under the custom milling policy of the state government, rice millers are supposed to deliver the CMR to the Food Corporation of India (FCI) within a stipulated time. (HT File)

The case was lodged against mill owner Aman Mittal and Jai Bhagwan, his guarantor on the complaint of Food and Supplies Department inspector Deepak Kumar at Kaithal City police station.

Under the custom milling policy of the state government, rice millers are supposed to deliver the CMR to the Food Corporation of India (FCI) within the stipulated time.

However, the inspector said that the particular mill failed to do so fully last season despite notices that led to the loss.

Not only this, he said that the mills also destroyed the bardana (sacks) of the department worth ₹3.91 lakh.