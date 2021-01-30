Kalka Congress MLA faces disqualification from assembly
Congress MLA from Kalka (Haryana) Pradeep Chaudhary, who was convicted and sentenced for three years of imprisonment in a 2011 case of rioting by a Himachal Pradesh court on Thursday, faces disqualification as a member of the legislative assembly.
Legal experts said that the MLA will be disqualified as per Section 8 (3) of the Representation of the People Act. The disqualification provision says that a person convicted of any offence and sentenced to imprisonment for not less than two years shall be disqualified from the date of such conviction and shall continue to be disqualified for a further period of six years since his release.
Since the Supreme Court in a 2013 judgment had declared sub-section 4 of Section 8 of the Act ultra vires (beyond legal power), Chaudhary will not be saved from disqualification under this provision.
Section 8(4) provided that disqualification of an MP or MLA will not take effect until three months have elapsed from that date or if within that period an appeal or application for revision is brought in respect of the conviction of the sentence, until the appeal is disposed off by the court.
In its ruling, the apex court had held that if any sitting member of Parliament or a state legislature is convicted of any of the offences mentioned in Section 8 of the Act and by virtue of such conviction or sentence suffers disqualifications after the pronouncement of this judgment, his membership of Parliament or the state legislature will not be saved by sub-section (4) of Section 8 “which we have by this judgment declared as ultra vires the Constitution notwithstanding that he files the appeal or revision against the conviction or sentence.”
Former Haryana advocate general, Mohan Jain, said that Chaudhary is liable to disqualified from the membership of the assembly as per the law.
Additional solicitor general (ASG), Satya Pal Jain, said that the MLA stands disqualified the moment he is convicted and sentenced to imprisonment for not less than two years.
He will also continue to be disqualified and barred from contesting elections for a further period of six years after his release, said Jain, an expert on constitutional law.
“However, if the high court stays the conviction of the MLA, his membership of the assembly will get restored from that day. But the restoration of membership will not be applicable if the high court only grants him bail,” the ASG said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Most people have access to basic needs in Punjab, Haryana: Economic survey
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kalka Congress MLA faces disqualification from assembly
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
One person from each house to reach Delhi: Haryana khap leaders
- The Haryana government suspended mobile Internet in Rewari, Ambala, Jind, Bhiwani, Karnal, Kaithal, Kurukshetra, Panipat, Hisar, Rohtak, and Sirsa till Saturday evening aimed at restricting communication between farm groups.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Panjab University issues guidelines for online exams
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy: Punjab lose to Baroda in semis
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Panjab University gets new DUI
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Guard held after inmate flees from juvenile home in Chandigarh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dog park to come up in Chandigarh’s Sector 42
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chandigarh admn lifts curbs on social gatherings
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chandigarh administrator for regularising constructions outside lal dora
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pre-primary classes to restart in Punjab schools from Feb 1
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
7 protesters from Bathinda arrested in Delhi for R-Day violence
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'PLA efforts to alter status quo were and are being effectively countered'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CBI raids FCI godowns in Punjab, Haryana after complaints of irregularities
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Haryana govt extends suspension of mobile internet, SMS services in 3 districts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox