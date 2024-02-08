Kalka man gets 7-yr in jail for attempt to murder

Local court on Thursday awarded 7 years in jail to a Kalka resident for attempting a murder bid at his friend. Panchkula local court on Thursday awarded 7 years jail to a Kalka resident for attempting a murder bid at his friend. (HT File Photo)

The convict identified as Nandan Kumar Yadav, 26, hails from Bihar and was staying on rent in Kalka. The court of district and sessions judge Ved Parkash Sirohi also imposed a fine of ₹15,000 on Yadav.

Yadav on July 17, 2021, had fired a gunshot at his friend Rajiv Kumar after an argument as Rajiv had refused to drink liquor with him. An FIR was registered on July 18, 2021.

“The convict fired a shot from his country-made pistol upon Rajiv Kumar with the intention to kill him which after crossing the door passed through his right forearm. Moreover, he possessed the said country-made pistol without any licence. As such, convict does not deserve any leniency,” ruled the court while pronouncing the quantum of sentence on Thursday.

While opposing the request of leniency by defence counsel, public prosecutor Arvind Kumar Gaur, had submitted before the court that “In view of the crime and gravity of offence the convict does not deserve any leniency and he should be awarded stringent punishment to send a message to other like-minded people in the society.”

In his complaint, Rajiv Kumar, 35, hailing from Bihar, had told the police that he was a mason and was working in Government Senior Secondary School, Sector 35, Chandigarh. On July 17, 2021, he went from Chandigarh to Kalka, to meet Yadav for the arrangement of labour. Amit, who was residing in Yadav’s adjoining house was also there.Yadav offered him a drink, which he refused. It lead to a scuffle between the two. He went inside the room. In the meantime, Yadav fired a shot at him. The bullet hit his right forearm. Yadav fled the scene. Amit took Rajiv to general hospital Kalka from where he was referred to GMCH, Sector 32 and was later referred to PGIMER. A case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC and 25 of the Arms Act was registered against the accused.