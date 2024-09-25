Kalka: Morni region most ignored under BJP rule, says Pradeep Chaudhary

Continuing his attack on Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) over non development of Kalka assembly segment, Congress candidate from Kalka, Pradeep Chaudhary, said Morni region has been the most ignored under the BJP government. Congress candidate from Kalka, Pradeep Chaudhary, during a meeting on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Chaudhary was campaigning in Morni area when he said, “This is the most ignored area and BJP government has failed to provide even basic facilities.” During his public meetings, Chaudhary listed issues being faced by the people in the area and said that the Congress will ensure that they receive what they need.

He said, “Rains have played havoc in the area, but nothing was done to restore and repair it. The condition of the roads has not improved. There is no proper arrangement for buses and no improvement in the drinking water problem. There is no relief for the loss of crops here. Apart from this, health services are also not good here. Children must walk several kilometers to go to school. To date no sports stadium has been built here”.

Chaudhary said, “Arthiyas are on strike over their demands. Due to which the crops of the farmers are not being sold. This is the failure of the government. Farmers have been exploited the most under the BJP rule.”