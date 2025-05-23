Search Search
Friday, May 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Kalka-Delhi Express derails at Kalka station, disrupts Shatabdi Express service

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh/panchkula
May 23, 2025 09:48 AM IST

Kalka-Delhi Express coaches derailed at Kalka station, delaying Shatabdi Express by 45 minutes. No casualties reported; restoration efforts underway.

Two coaches of Kalka-Delhi Express derailed Thursday morning around 4.45 am at Kalka railway station, leading to the delay of the Kalka-Delhi Shatabdi Express.

Officials inspect the site where the train derailed in Kalka on Thursday. (Sant Arora/Hindustan Times)
Officials inspect the site where the train derailed in Kalka on Thursday. (Sant Arora/Hindustan Times)

According to available information, one train, which had been stationed overnight, was being moved in reverse towards the washing yard when the incident occurred. Two of its coaches suddenly derailed and sank into the ground, disrupting the railway line.

The train was delayed by 36 minutes from Chandigarh and arrived 45 minutes late at New Delhi. It started from Chandigarh at 7.29 am later than its usual time of 6.45 am.

Upon learning of the incident, government railway police (GRP) and railway protection force (RPF) personnel promptly arrived at the scene. Senior railway officials and technical teams also reached the site to oversee and commence restoration efforts.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the incident. Railway officials attributed the derailment to a technical fault.

Chandigarh senior division commercial manager Naveen Kumar Jha said the Kalka-Delhi Shatabdi departed on time from Chandigarh. “Around 40 passengers who had booked Shatabdi tickets from Kalka were provided conveyance till Chandigarh station,” said Naveen. “The track was cleared soon after the incident,” added Naveen.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Kalka-Delhi Express derails at Kalka station, disrupts Shatabdi Express service
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 23, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On