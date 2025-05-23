Kalka-Delhi Express derails at Kalka station, disrupts Shatabdi Express service

Two coaches of Kalka-Delhi Express derailed Thursday morning around 4.45 am at Kalka railway station, leading to the delay of the Kalka-Delhi Shatabdi Express. Officials inspect the site where the train derailed in Kalka on Thursday. (Sant Arora/Hindustan Times)

According to available information, one train, which had been stationed overnight, was being moved in reverse towards the washing yard when the incident occurred. Two of its coaches suddenly derailed and sank into the ground, disrupting the railway line.

The train was delayed by 36 minutes from Chandigarh and arrived 45 minutes late at New Delhi. It started from Chandigarh at 7.29 am later than its usual time of 6.45 am.

Upon learning of the incident, government railway police (GRP) and railway protection force (RPF) personnel promptly arrived at the scene. Senior railway officials and technical teams also reached the site to oversee and commence restoration efforts.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the incident. Railway officials attributed the derailment to a technical fault.

Chandigarh senior division commercial manager Naveen Kumar Jha said the Kalka-Delhi Shatabdi departed on time from Chandigarh. “Around 40 passengers who had booked Shatabdi tickets from Kalka were provided conveyance till Chandigarh station,” said Naveen. “The track was cleared soon after the incident,” added Naveen.