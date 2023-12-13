close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Kamaljit Singh Karwal quits Congress to join Punjab BJP

Kamaljit Singh Karwal quits Congress to join Punjab BJP

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 13, 2023 04:11 PM IST

In resignation letter to AICC chief, former Ludhiana councillor cited poor leadership at all levels, policies and highhandedness in Congress for his decision to quit

Former Ludhiana councillor Kamaljit Singh Karwal quit the Congress to join the Bharatiya Janata Party in Chandigarh on Wednesday.

Former Ludhiana councillor Kamaljit Singh Karwal after quitting the Congress and joining the Bharatiya Janata Party in Chandigarh on Wednesday. Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar and state party affairs in-charge Vijay Rupani are also seen. (HT Photo)
Former Ludhiana councillor Kamaljit Singh Karwal after quitting the Congress and joining the Bharatiya Janata Party in Chandigarh on Wednesday. Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar and state party affairs in-charge Vijay Rupani are also seen. (HT Photo)

Karwal was welcomed into the BJP by Punjab unit chief Sunil Jakhar in the presence of state party affairs in-charge Vijay Rupani at the Punjab BJP headquarters in Chandigarh.

Karwal took to social media to announce his resignation. In his resignation letter to All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge, Karwal said that he is resigning due to the “poor leadership at all levels, policies and highhandedness in the party”.

Karwal was an aide to two-time Punjab MLA and Lok Insaaf Party chief Simarjeet Singh Bains. Following a dispute with Bains, he had joined the Congress in the run-up to the 2017 assembly elections.

He contested the assembly elections unsuccessfully twice from Atam Nagar constituency in Ludhiana on the Congress ticket.

