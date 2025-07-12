Kapurthala: Accused wanted in toll plaza firing case injured in encounter

An accused, wanted in a recent shooting incident at the toll plaza, suffered a gunshot injury during an encounter with Kapurthala police in Dhilwan Mand area on Friday, officials said. The cops at the encounter site in Kapurthala.

The accused has been identified as Ramandeep Singh alias Ramma and was injured when he tried to escape from police custody when taken for recovery of arms and ammunition.

Senior superintendent of police Gaurav Toora said the injured accused is presently under medical observation at Kapurthala civil hospital after one of the bullets pierced his leg.

On May 25, unidentified miscreants opened fire at employees when asked to pay tax at the Dhilwan toll plaza on the Jalandhar-Amritsar national highway.

Toora said a special investigation was constituted and two of the accused, including Ramandeep Singh and Dhanwant Singh, both from Amritsar, were nabbed on July 10.

“On Friday, the police party had taken the accused Ramandeep to Dhilwan Mand for recovery of weapons but the accused tried to dodge the police and escape. Despite repeated warnings, the accused did not stop and the cops had to open fire to nab him again,” Toora said.

Police said that as many as 12 cases were registered against the accused Ramandeep under various sections at multiple police stations across the state.

Police have recovered three 9mm imported pistols, two .32-bore pistols, one .32-bore revolver, a .12-bore gun and a huge amount of ammunition from his possession. Two vehicles, including a Mahindra Thar and a Hyundai Verna, were also seized from the accused possession.