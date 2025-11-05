Kapurthala: Buta Singh’s family seeks FIR against Punjab Congress chief Raja Warring

The family of the former Union home minister Buta Singh has filed a written complaint against Punjab Pradesh Congress committee chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring with Kapurthala police for allegedly making ‘casteist remarks’ during campaigning for the Tarn Taran byelection. Punjab Pradesh Congress committee chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring

Demanding registration of an FIR, Sarbjot Singh, son of late Buta Singh, submitted a written representation with Kapurthala senior superintendent of police (SSP) Gaurva Toora, stating that the remarks made by Warring have caused immense emotional distress and public outrage among members of the Valmiki community across Punjab.

“The remarks have the potential to incite caste-based tensions and disrupt communal harmony in the state as they dishonour the legacy of a national leader, who served the country with distinction,” he stated in the complaint.

“We demand urgent legal action against Raja Warring for his deeply offensive and casteist remarks made in public discourse,” the statement further added.

“The statement made by Warring is not only factually incorrect and racially charged, but it also constitutes a direct insult to the dignity and legacy of Buta Singh, a revered leader of the Scheduled Caste community and former home minister of India, who belonged to the Mazhabi Sikh community. The use of the term ‘Black Sikh’ was used with intention by the offender in a derogatory context to hurt the sentiments of the complainant, his family, and the community,” the complaint further added.

After his remarks drew sharp reactions from the leaders of other parties, Warring clarified that Buta Singh, a veteran Congress leader, was like a father figure to him. “While I reaffirm and reiterate that I meant no disrespect to late Sardar Buta Singh, if anyone has felt hurt, I tender my unconditional apology,” he added.