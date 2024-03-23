Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Kapurthala encounter: Drug smugglers open fire at NCB team, one injured

Kapurthala encounter: Drug smugglers open fire at NCB team, one injured

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 23, 2024 09:18 AM IST

The team of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) have arrested a drug peddler from Sunnarwala village in Kapurthala district after a brief encounter on Friday

The arrested accused has been identified as Palwinder Singh, who was wanted in a case pertaining to sending 550gm of opium to UK through a Ludhiana-based courier agent.

Police said a NCB team led by inspector Kuldeep Tomar conducted a raid following an investigation into the case related to illegal smuggling of opium through courier services.

Police added that the NCB had brought courier agent, identified as Vishal, along with them for the identification of the accused.

“When the NCB and police party reached Sunnarwala village, accused Palwinder, accompanied by 6-7 unidentified persons, opened fire at the raiding party in which Vishal received a bullet injury,” police said.

Later, Palwinder was overpowered and was arrested following which a case under the NDPS Act was registered at the Kala Sanghian police station.

