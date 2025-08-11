Karan Aujla, Honey Singh fail to appear before Punjab women’s commission

Punjabi singers Karan Aujla and YoYo Honey Singh, who were summoned for objectionable lyrics in their latest songs, failed to appear before the Punjab State Women’s Commission on Monday. Both of them are currently abroad. Punjabi singers YoYo Honey Singh (left) and Karan Aujla were summoned by the Punjab State Women’s Commission for vulgar lyrics in their latest songs, but they failed to appear before it on Monday. (HT file)

The women’s panel had taken suo motu notice of the offensive lyrics in Karan Aujla’s ‘MF Gabru’ and Honey Singh’s latest track ‘Millionaire’ on Thursday, summoning them to appear at the commission’s office in Chandigarh at 11am on August 11.

State women’s commission chairperson Raj Lali Gill said that she had spoken to both the singers and they “felt sorry” about their inability to appear before the panel.

“They informed me that they are currently outside the country for their pre-scheduled projects. Both singers assured that they will appear before the commission when they come to India after completing their shoots. In the meantime, their lawyers will submit their replies. I will get the police report in two to three days,” she said.

While summoning the duo, the women’s panel chief had asked Punjab Police to investigate the matter.

In two letters to Punjab director general of police Gaurav Yadav, she wrote that a senior police officer should immediately conduct an investigation and take necessary action according to the law. The investigating officer should be instructed to ensure that the status report regarding the action taken and the singers concerned are present at the commission’s office on August 11, the letter said.

“The commission takes such matters very seriously and is committed to protecting women’s rights and dignity,” Gill wrote in the letters. She also told reporters that those who use such language cannot be tolerated. Both songs are being shared widely on social media.