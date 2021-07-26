Kargil Vijay Diwas: Tributes paid to Major Sandeep Shankla in Panchkula

On the eve of Kargil Vijay Diwas, Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker Gian Chand Gupta paid tributes to Major Sandeep Shankla by laying a wreath at the Sandeep Shankla War Memorial in Sector 2 here on Sunday.

The programme was organised by the Indian Ex-Servicemen Movement, Panchkula, and was attended by a number of retired army officers. A two-minute silence was also observed in memory of the martyrs. Major Shankla’s father was also present at the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Lt Col SS Kalia said that the objective of the Indian Ex-Servicemen Movement was to work for the welfare of the ex-servicemen and for the betterment of the country. He said that this programme was organised every year and rich tributes were paid to the brave soldiers who laid down their lives for the unity and integrity of the country.