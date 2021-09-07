Karnal admin to hold talks with farmers ahead of mini secretariat gherao today

The Karnal district administration has offered to hold talks with representatives of protesting farmers on Tuesday.

An 11-member delegation, led by Bharatiya Kisan Union Haryana unit chief Gurnam Singh Charuni, will be going for the talks with the administration, shortly after which a decision will be taken on the planned march to the mini secretariat.

Farmer union leader Rakesh Tikait, who is leading the protest to abolish the three controversial farm laws, has also reached Karnal for the mahapanchayat.

Meanwhile, farmers continue to arrive in large numbers from different parts of Haryana, besides neighbouring Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, to attend the mahapanchayat.

The development comes in the backdrop of kisan mahapanchayat of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) at Karnal’s grain market being held Tuesday. The farmers had also decided to gherao the Karnal mini secretariat to protest the lathicharge against them on August 28.

Paramilitary jawans gathered in Karnal over the past 24 hours, and the administration deployed officials of different departments to monitor the barricading of Karnal grain market where the farmers are meeting.

As per the officials monitoring the security arrangements, the administration had decided it will not allow the farmers to gherao the mini secretariat, which is around 5km away from the grain market. SKM leaders had said that they will break barricades on their way to the mini secretariat if the police try to stop them.

However, movement of traffic on NH-44 remained normal in the morning. Police deployed at important locations in Karnal is not stopping the movement of farmers.

Charuni also said that the police opened all the barricades in the morning and farmers were allowed to reach the grain market in Karnal.