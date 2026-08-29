Karnal BJP MLA receives death threat, security up

Amid a standoff between the Akhil Bharatiya Ror Mahasabha and the Haryana government over the alleged encounter of two men, BJP’s Karnal MLA Jagmohan Anand has received a death threat, prompting police to register an FIR against unidentified persons and beef up his security.

BJP’s Karnal MLA Jagmohan Anand

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The letter, received at the MLA’s camp office next to his residence in Sector 13, was purportedly sent by a person claiming to be Balbir Singh, area commander of the Lawrence Bishnoi group. The sender threatened to kill the MLA and his son.

MLA Anand, who is also a member of the committees on estimates and government assurances, immediately wrote to chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, with copies to the DGP, ADGP, CID and Karnal SP, expressing concerns over his safety.

Inspector Vikrant, station house officer (SHO) of Civil Lines police station, said an FIR was registered on Thursday and additional police personnel were deployed for the MLA’s security.

HT has a copy of the letter, in which the sender threatened to kill the MLA and his son over Anand’s statements aimed at pacifying the protesting Valmiki community and the kin of Veeru Valmiki, who was shot dead by two bike-borne men on August 5. The letter also mentioned the August 7 encounter in which two youths—Harsh of Kala Majra village in Karnal and Birbal of Matarwa Kheri in Kaithal—were shot dead by police in an alleged exchange of gunfire. Anand has already clarified that during the protest by Veeru’s family, he had only assured them of strict police action and was not aware of any encounter.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The Akhil Bharatiya Ror Mahasabha termed the encounter “fake” and sought a high-level probe by the CBI, action against the police personnel involved in the encounter, and Anand’s resignation and apology over his statements. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Akhil Bharatiya Ror Mahasabha termed the encounter “fake” and sought a high-level probe by the CBI, action against the police personnel involved in the encounter, and Anand’s resignation and apology over his statements. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The state government has transferred the encounter probe to the crime branch under the supervision of ADGP (law and order) Sanjay Kumar, which inspected the crime scene near Goghripur village on Thursday.

The Ror Mahasabha has said it will ban the entry of BJP leaders into villages if the matter is not resolved by September 1.