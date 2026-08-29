Punjab BJP issues notices to 3 Sangrur leaders over ‘remarks’ on party affairs

Punjab Bharatiya Janata Party’s disciplinary committee has issued show-cause notices to three party leaders over statements allegedly made against state organisation general secretary Manthri Srinivasulu and the party’s internal affairs during a press conference in Sangrur on August 25. The disciplinary committee said that such conduct prima facie adversely affected the party’s reputation, credibility and organisational image. (HT File)

The notices have been issued to former Sangrur district presidents Randeep Singh Deol and Maninder Singh Kapial, and Jatinder Kalra, former cells coordinator, Punjab BJP, a party statement said.

According to the notice dated August 27, issued by Som Parkash, chairman of the disciplinary committee, the three leaders conducted/participated in the press conference, where they allegedly made statements about the BJP’s internal affairs and organisational matters that went against the established party line and discipline.

At a press conference, the disgruntled faction had announced the ‘Punjab BJP Bachao Yatra’ for August 29 to voice its concerns over recent organisational changes in the state unit.

Deol said party workers would protest against Srinivasulu, alleging that the removal of six district presidents was carried out in violation of the party constitution. The differences in the Punjab BJP surfaced earlier this month after the party appointed six new district presidents as part of an exercise to strengthen its organisational structure. Kapial was among those removed in the reshuffle.

Reacting to the notice, Kapial struck a defiant note, saying, “We will go ahead with our protest tomorrow. We are not against the party but against the decision.”

The disciplinary committee said that such conduct prima facie adversely affected the party’s reputation, credibility and organisational image. The party has taken the matter seriously and has directed the individuals to submit their written explanations within seven days of receiving the notice, explaining why disciplinary action should not be initiated against them for allegedly violating party discipline and damaging the party’s reputation, the notices said.

The notices further seek specific clarification regarding each individual’s role in the press conference, the statements made by them, and the purpose of the press conference.