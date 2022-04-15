Karnal boy’s murder: Family protests seeking CBI probe

A high drama was witnessed at Karnal’s Sector 12 on Thursday as hundreds of people demanding CBI probe into the murder of a five-year-old boy, threatened to block NH-44.

Police had to use mild force to disperse the protesters when they were moving towards the national highway after a panchayat at a park opposite the district police headquarters.

The police have so far arrested three women, including an aunt of the deceased for murder, but the protesters alleged that police have failed to solve the case.

In a statement issued by the office of Karnal SP, police have denied reports of lathi-charge on the protesters.

A 10-member delegation of the victim’s relatives met SP Ganga Ram Punia and ended the protest following an assurance of fair probe.

The SP said three women have already been arrested on the basis of reliable and scientific evidence. He said the investigation is on and police have recovered reliable evidence with the help of FSL experts. The SP appealed to people not to spread rumours on the social media and warned of action.

The four-year-old boy was found dead on the roof of a cowshed in Kamalpur Roran village in district on April 6. Later, police had arrested his aunt Anjali for murder. On April 13, police had arrested two more women on charges of destroying evidence.

Cops associated with the investigation said in preliminary investigation, it was found that Anjali is getting treatment from psychiatrists in Karnal and Panipat for around eight months. A psychological board has been constituted to counsel her and to determine the motive behind the murder.

There is also evidence that the accused used to watch crime investigation shows on her mobile phone, police added.