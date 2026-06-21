Beaten up, forced to undress: 3 cops suspended for ‘sodomising’ cancer patient in Haryana

Three police officials have been suspended for allegedly sodomising a cancer patient inside a police station in Ladwa sub-division, Kurukshetra superintendent of police Chander Mohan said on Friday. An FIR has been registered against assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs) Sanjeev Kumar and Rajendra Kumar, and home guard Sumit Kumar, the SP said. The SP confirmed that an FIR has been registered, but officials have yet to disclose its contents, including the sections invoked. (PTI/ Representational)

The victim, a local resident, works for a private bank in the district. He has been undergoing chemotherapy for bone cancer in his left leg. He alleged that on June 17 night, he was stopped at a police checkpoint when he was asked by a home guard to remove the cloth covering his face. The young victim said that a Dial 112 vehicle with no registration number turned up with two cops. “One of them was drunk. He slapped me. When I tried to film them, they snatched my phone,” he said.

According to the victim, he was then taken to Ladwa police station and his motorcycle was also impounded. “After being made to wait for about half an hour, I was taken to room number four inside the station where I was beaten up. Two ASIs and the home guard made me undress,” he alleged.

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He further mentioned in his complaint that despite his plea to not harm his leg that had no hair due to chemotherapy, the policemen deliberately hurt the cancer-affected portion of his leg with their shoes. “Before sodomising me, they compared my hairless leg to that of a girl’s,” the complainant stated.

The cops later summoned his family and handed him over to them. The next morning the youth noticed he was bleeding while bathing, but initially told no one out of shame and fear. When his condition deteriorated, his family took him to the community health centre (CHC) in Ladwa, from where he was referred to Lok Nayak Jai Parkash (LNJP) civil hospital.

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The SP confirmed that an FIR has been registered, but officials have yet to disclose its contents, including the sections invoked.

Youth was inebriated, allege police SP Chander Mohan also accused the victim of being drunk when he was stopped at the checkpoint. A viral video shows the victim covering his face and abusing the home guard who asked him to remove it. HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the video. Ladwa is the assembly constituency of Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini.

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On Friday, the SP inspected the police station. Following preliminary inquiry, he ordered the action. Speaking with HT, he said the victim refused to undergo medical examination. A special investigation team, led by DSP Nirmal Singh, has been formed to investigate the other allegations, he said.

“We will have the three cops undergo medical examination. We will also ask the victim for the same,” the SP said. The victim has been undergoing treatment at the Kurukshetra civil hospital.

A medical officer at the hospital told mediapersons that the victim was being treated for bleeding. DSP Nirmal Singh met the youth at the hospital. He said the police were verifying his allegations and would check CCTV footage from the police station as well.