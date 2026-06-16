Doc held for allegedly molesting woman patient in Chinchwad

Pune: A doctor attached to a private hospital in Chinchwad has been arrested after a 37-year-old woman alleged that he inappropriately touched her while she was undergoing treatment in the hospital’s general ward. Doctor attached to private hospital in Chinchwad has been arrested after woman alleged that he inappropriately touched her while she was undergoing treatment in the hospital’s general ward. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The complainant from Lonvala alleged that the incident took place around 2 am on June 14 at Chetana Hospital, Sambhajinagar, where she had been admitted for treatment.

The police have identified the accused as Dr Dhairyashil Shetak, who practises at the hospital. He has been arrested, and further investigations are ongoing, they said.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the woman was admitted to the hospital for spinal surgery and underwent the surgery on June 11. The complainant alleged that while she was admitted to the women’s general ward, the doctor approached her under the pretext of examination and touched her inappropriately. She alleged that during the interaction, the accused touched her in a manner intended to outrage her modesty.

Mahesh Bansode, senior police inspector attached to Nigdi police station, said, “The accused doctor has been arrested, and further investigation is underway. We are examining all aspects of the complaint.”

A police officer associated with the investigation said statements of hospital staff and other witnesses are being recorded, and relevant evidence is being collected.

A case has been registered at Nigdi police station under Section 75(2) (sexual harassment) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and relevant provisions related to outraging the modesty of a woman.