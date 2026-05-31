Doctor accused of raping 15-year-old patient at Haryana hospital

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a consultant doctor at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) District Civil Hospital in Kurukshetra, officials said on Sunday. Minor allegedly sexually assaulted by consultant doctor at Haryana hospital (PTI file photo)

The incident came to light after the girl was admitted following complaints of stomach pain, when the doctor allegedly sexually assaulted her multiple times.

The girl was later moved to the emergency ward after she began bleeding. It was there that she confided in senior doctors about the incident, prompting them to inform the police, officials stated.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Sunil Kumar stated that, based on the complaint lodged by the girl's father, a case has been registered against the doctor under Sections 10 and 6 of the POCSO Act, 2012.

In response to the seriousness of the situation and the FIR, the Haryana government has terminated the doctor's services with immediate effect.

According to sources, the accused doctor took leave shortly after the incident occurred and has not returned to the hospital since then.

The accused doctor is a retired principal medical officer (PMO) and is currently serving as a consultant physician at the hospital.

Another doctor, who was on emergency duty at the hospital at the time of the incident, said on Sunday that the girl arrived at the hospital from her village with her father on the morning of May 29. The girl complained to the doctor about abdominal pain and a burning sensation while urinating; consequently, the doctor, who was stationed at an OPD, admitted her to the female ward. It is alleged that in the afternoon, the accused doctor took her to his OPD chamber.

He further explained that around 8.30 pm on the night of May 29, the girl was shifted from the female ward to the emergency ward after complaining of excessive bleeding. At this point, the girl allegedly revealed she had been sexually assaulted multiple times while in the OPD chamber.

The hospital administration sprang into action immediately after the case came to light. The administration reported the matter to the police, officials said.