Search
Sat, Nov 22, 2025
New Delhi oC

Karnal: CM Saini inspects PM’s event venues in Kurukshetra

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Published on: Nov 22, 2025 04:30 am IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the state-level commemoration of the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur at Jyotisar, which is being organised by Haryana government and Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC)

Chief minister (CM) Nayab Singh Saini on Friday inspected the event venues of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to Kurukshetra on November 25.

The CM said that the PM will also participate at the International Gita Mahotsav and attend the Maha Aarti on the banks of Brahma Sarovar. (HT Photo)
The CM said that the PM will also participate at the International Gita Mahotsav and attend the Maha Aarti on the banks of Brahma Sarovar. (HT Photo)

Modi will attend the state-level commemoration of the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur at Jyotisar, which is being organised by Haryana government and Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC).

Saini said that following this, the PM will also inspect the Mahabharata Anubhav Kendra, which will be opened for tourists by him as well as a Panchajanya centre in the same complex.

The CM said that additionally, the PM will also participate at the International Gita Mahotsav and attend the Maha Aarti on the banks of Brahma Sarovar.

“To commemorate the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur, four holy Nagar Kirtan Yatras are being organised across the state, passing through all districts of Haryana. These Yatras will conclude in Kurukshetra on November 24, and a grand gathering will be held in Kurukshetra on November 25, the martyrdom day of Guru Teg Bahadur,” he said.

On Thursday, BJP district president Mohanlal Badoli chaired a party meeting in Kurukshetra and instructed the cadre to invite the public from every household for the samagam.

The PM’s visit comes at a time, when the Saini-led state government has completed its first year in office, after the BJP managed to retain Haryana in the elections held last year.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Karnal: CM Saini inspects PM’s event venues in Kurukshetra
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kurukshetra on November 25 to commemorate the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur, attending events organized by the Haryana government and HSGMC. CM Nayab Singh Saini announced additional activities, including the inauguration of tourist sites and the International Gita Mahotsav. The visit coincides with the Saini government's first anniversary in office.