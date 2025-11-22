Karnal: CM Saini inspects PM’s event venues in Kurukshetra

Chief minister (CM) Nayab Singh Saini on Friday inspected the event venues of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to Kurukshetra on November 25. The CM said that the PM will also participate at the International Gita Mahotsav and attend the Maha Aarti on the banks of Brahma Sarovar. (HT Photo)

Modi will attend the state-level commemoration of the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur at Jyotisar, which is being organised by Haryana government and Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC).

Saini said that following this, the PM will also inspect the Mahabharata Anubhav Kendra, which will be opened for tourists by him as well as a Panchajanya centre in the same complex.

The CM said that additionally, the PM will also participate at the International Gita Mahotsav and attend the Maha Aarti on the banks of Brahma Sarovar.

“To commemorate the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur, four holy Nagar Kirtan Yatras are being organised across the state, passing through all districts of Haryana. These Yatras will conclude in Kurukshetra on November 24, and a grand gathering will be held in Kurukshetra on November 25, the martyrdom day of Guru Teg Bahadur,” he said.

On Thursday, BJP district president Mohanlal Badoli chaired a party meeting in Kurukshetra and instructed the cadre to invite the public from every household for the samagam.

The PM’s visit comes at a time, when the Saini-led state government has completed its first year in office, after the BJP managed to retain Haryana in the elections held last year.