Karnal cow sets record by yielding 87.7 kg milk in 24 hours

A Holstein Friesian (HF) cross-bred cow Soni on Saturday broke the record of highest milk production at 87.7 kg of milk in a day at the National Dairy Mela organised at the National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI) in Karnal. Winning cow, Soni, with her owner and organisers at the Dairy Mela in Karnal on Saturday. (HT Photo)

The cow belonging to Sunil Mehla of Jhanjhari village in Karnal won prize money of ₹21,000 for getting first position in the milk production (HF) category, the institute said.

Another of Mehla’s cows stood second with 74 kg of milk in the same category and won a cash prize of ₹11,000 during the felicitation ceremony on the last day of three-day mela.

Speaking to HT, he said that this was 6th award for Soni that broke its own previous record of 81.3 kg of milk recorded in 2023 at Kurukshetra.

“I’ve a total of 150 cows at my shed that was built in 2016. I give them a high nutritional diet to ensure their high milk production,” the 35-year-old farmer said.

When asked about suggestions to other farmers in view of harsh summer and winter conditions, he said that the farmers of Haryana are very advanced and use every advice and technology available regarding milking.

Other than this, over 100 farmers were felicitated for the performance of their cattle in various categories of milking and beauty.

NDRI director and vice chancellor Dheer Singh said that more than 40,000 farmers, livestock farmers and animal lovers from Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Karnataka, North-eastern states, Uttar Pradesh participated in this fair.

In his address, he said that the main objective of such a fair is to make farmers and livestock farmers aware of the developed technologies and techniques of dairy science at one place.

He called upon the farmers that they should form cooperative societies on the lines of “Amul”.

He further said that more than 150 stalls were set up in the National Dairy Fair, including 17 stalls of Indian Council of Agricultural Research and 44 stalls of private companies.

ICAR-NDRI Research Advisory Committee chairman Nagendra Sharma also addressed the gathering.