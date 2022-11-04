Karnal former mandi secretary held over paddy procurement scam

: The police have arrested the secretary of Jundla grain market of Karnal district for involvement in the alleged paddy procurement scam.

As per the police, the accused Pawan Chopra was involved in generating fake gate passes on the registration number of two-wheelers.

Investigation officer Vikas Kumar said that Chopra has been arrested as his name surfaced in the alleged paddy procurement scam detected by the chief minister’s flying squad last month.

On October 11, the CM’s flying squad detected a paddy procurement scam of around 75,095 quintals involving three rice millers. The police registered FIRs against four rice millers. Chopra, the secretary of the Jundla grain market, was suspended and a departmental inquiry had been ordered in the case.

As per information, Chopra was suspended following the scam in which around 70,000 quintals of paddy were found missing from the godowns of three rice mills which were deputed for the procurement of parmal paddy for government agencies. One miller has already been arrested in this connection.