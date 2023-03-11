Karnal girl, parents held for taking money to withdraw rape complaint

The Karnal police have arrested a graduation final year student and her parents on the charges of extortion and blackmailing for accepting money from the family members of a teacher whom they had accused of rape. The Karnal police have arrested a graduation final year student and her parents on the charges of extortion and blackmailing for accepting money from the family members of a teacher whom they had accused of rape. (Getty Images/ Representational image)

The police claimed that the girl and her father were arrested red-handed as they were taking money to withdraw the rape case. Even the family members of the rape accused alleged that they have already given ₹13.5 lakh to the girl and her parents and now they were demanding ₹4 lakh more to withdraw the complaint.

As per the police, the girl, who is a BA-3rd year student had filed a complaint of rape against a lecturer of her college on March 7. She alleged that on March 4, when she was returning from college, the lecturer took her to Karnal lake in a car and raped her after giving her soft drink laced with sedative. Jitender Singh, in-charge of Sector 4 police post, said that on her complaint the police had registered an FIR and started the investigation.

On March 10, the wife of the rape accused approached the police claiming that the family of the girl who had lodged complaint against her husband has been blackmailing them and demanding ₹30 lakh for the withdrawal of the complaint and the deal was finalised at ₹18 lakh. She claimed that they have already paid ₹13.5 lakh and on Saturday they will give them the remaining ₹4 lakh.

The police said that on the complaint of the wife of the rape accused they formed a team and conducted a raid when the girl and her parents had come to take money. The police said that they have recovered ₹72,000 from the accused.

The police said they have been booked under Sections 384, 389, and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code. They were produced in court on Saturday, from where the girl and her mother were sent to judicial custody, while her father was taken on a two-day police remand to recover the money they have taken from the family of the rape accused. However, the police said that they will also complete the investigation in the rape case filed by the girl.