Saturday, Jun 21, 2025
Karnal: KUK inks pact with board of apprenticeship training Kanpur

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Jun 21, 2025 07:12 AM IST

Kurukshetra University on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Board of Apprenticeship Training (Northern Region), Kanpur under the chairmanship of vice chancellor, Som Nath Sachdeva.

Under the National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS), students are offered apprenticeship training. (HT photo for representation)
On behalf of Kurukshetra University, registrar Virender Pal and Board of Apprenticeship Training deputy director Sandeep Kumar, signed the MoU.

Sachdeva said that as a part of this agreement, Kurukshetra University and the Board of Apprenticeship Training (Northern Region), Kanpur have agreed in principle to implement the apprenticeship component of the AEDP (Apprenticeship Embedded Degree Programme) for undergraduate programmes such as BCA, BCom (Professional), Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS), and BSc LLT, in accordance with UGC guidelines.

He also highlighted the vital role of KU Technology Incubation Centre and Centre For Entrepreneurship and further said that internship programmes aligned with NEP-2020 have been launched to empower learners with real-world skills, making them self-reliant.

Under the National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS), students are offered apprenticeship training.

