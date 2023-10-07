News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Karnal man returning from court hearing injured as assailants open fire

Karnal man returning from court hearing injured as assailants open fire

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Oct 07, 2023 08:26 AM IST

The victim has been identified as Rajesh Kumar, a resident of Kot Mohalla of Karnal. The incident took place when he was returning home after attending a court hearing in the murder case of Sanjay Ror, who was shot dead in December 2015 in Karnal’s Model Town.

A 40-year-old man sustained a bullet injury in his leg after unidentified assailants opened fire at his car near Mughal canal of Karnal, police said on Friday.

The victim has been identified as Rajesh Kumar, a resident of Kot Mohalla of Karnal. The incident took place when he was returning home after attending a court hearing in the murder case of Sanjay Ror, who was shot dead in December 2015 in Karnal’s Model Town. Rajesh was an accused in Sanjay’s murder case. As per family members, Rajesh was out on bail and was getting threat calls from abroad for the past several days. Karnal superintendent of police Shashank Kumar Sawan said the police teams are working on the case and efforts are being made to arrest the accused.

