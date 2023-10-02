The Special Task Force (STF) of the Haryana Police on Monday arrested two members of the Gogi gang, including a juvenile, in connection with the murder of a 65-year-old man in Jhanjhari village last month. Karnal murder case: Two Gogi gang members arrested

Police said that the accused have been identified as Chirag alias Anshu of Adarsh Nagar in Sonepat and a 17-year-old juvenile. They duo were arrested from Sonepat.

The police claimed that the accused are associated with the Gogi gang, which had taken the responsibility of the murder.

STF (Ambala unit) inspector Deepender Rana said that the preliminary investigation revealed that a total five persons were involved in the murder of Jai Bhagwan, who was shot dead at his shop in Jhanjhari village.

He said that all accused have been identified and efforts are on to nab the remaining accused.

The inspector said that the juvenile was also involved in the firing at the coaching centre in Yamunanagar on August 12. He said that the arrested accused have been handed over to the crime investigation agency of Karnal police for further investigation.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!