Karnal: Rights panel orders night checks to curb pollution from Kaithal mills

Taking a serious view of the grave issue of air and water pollution caused by rice shellers/mills operating in the Guhla–Cheeka area of Kaithal, the Haryana Human Rights Commission (HHRC) stated that the right to live in a clean and healthy environment is a fundamental human right of citizens and cannot be compromised under any circumstances. The commission also directed officials of Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) to conduct random night inspections to curb pollution caused by rice shellers. The HHRC bench led by chairperson justice Lalit Batra and comprising members Kuldip Jain and Deep Bhatia were hearing a complaint filed by sarpanch of Khushhal Majra village Sarbjit Kaur and other residents. (HT Photo for representation)

A report submitted by the HSPCB before the body revealed that Radha Krishan Rice and General Mills, also known as RK Rice and General Mills, Patiala Road, Sadarheri, Cheeka, Kaithal, was found discharging domestic effluent into an open pit, on account of which its closure was recommended to the Head Office of HSPCB, Panchkula.

However, the records do not clarify whether any final decision has been taken on the said recommendation. The commission observed that mere recommendation, without timely enforcement, defeats the very purpose of the statutory mechanism meant to protect the environment and safeguard the human rights of residents in the affected area.

Accordingly, the commission directed the chairperson, HSPCB, Panchkula, to examine the recommendation for closure and take a final decision strictly in accordance with law at the earliest, while ensuring that the unit does not carry out any polluting activity till such decision is taken.

It also expressed serious concern over the existing air pollution monitoring mechanism, observing that if samples are collected when units are not operational, the real extent of pollution cannot be accurately assessed.

“Therefore, regional officers of HSPCB have been directed to ensure that air emission samples from rice shellers are mandatorily collected during night hours, when the units are fully operational. For this purpose, surprise and random night inspections shall be carried out without prior notice,” the order states.

The commission also recommended adopting CPCB Guidelines for rice shellers/mills regarding the minimum prescribed distance from residential areas and the environmental carrying capacity of the area, mandatory green belts and Consent to Operate (CTO) only after submission of proof of plantation and development of the prescribed green belt. The next hearing has been scheduled for March 19, 2026.