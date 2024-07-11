 Karnal: Samadhan shivir gets 1,465 complaints in one month - Hindustan Times
Karnal: Samadhan shivir gets 1,465 complaints in one month

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Jul 11, 2024 08:16 AM IST

As many of 1,465 complaints were received by the Karnal district administration at Samadhan Shivir organised in the last month. Officials said out of this, 523 have been resolved, while 925 were still pending till Monday.

Most of the complaints were related to income verification or errors in address, of which 403 have been resolved and 510 remain pending to date. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The data also shows that out of the total, nearly 63% of them (918) were related to corrections or verifications in the parivar pehchan patra (PPP) or family IDs that further provide eligibility of the beneficiaries for social security schemes of the Haryana or Union government.

Most of the complaints were related to income verification or errors in address, of which 403 have been resolved and 510 remain pending to date. At least 131 complaints about the police department were also received, of which all remain pending.

Among the rest 416, the complaints pertain to the revenue department, municipality, or other departments, and 120 complaints have been resolved, the data shows.

First-of-its-kind grievance redressal mechanism — Samadhan Shivir has been organised in each district and sub-divisional headquarters every working day from 9 am to 11 am to resolve public grievances, especially concerning family IDs.

Following a setback in the Lok Sabha elections, Nayab Saini-led government swung into action soon after the model code of conduct was lifted and decided to hold such outreach redressal programmes.

As part of the programme, deputy commissioner, superintendent of police, deputy commissioner of police, additional deputy commissioner, district municipal commissioner, sub-divisional officers and deputy superintendent of police, and other officers in the district sit together daily at DC offices and resolve grievances of the public.

Now, the state government is all set to begin the next round of camps for PPPs from Thursday for data updation and correction at village and MC levels.

Karnal: Samadhan shivir gets 1,465 complaints in one month
