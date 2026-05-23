Karnal: Surjewala leads Congress protest in Kaithal against fuel price hike

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Singh Surjewala led a protest against the continuously rising petrol, diesel, CNG, and PNG prices in Kaithal district on Friday . MP Randeep Singh Surjewala, and Haryana Congress chief Rao Narendra Singh, among other Congress workers during a protest in Kaithal on Friday. (HT Photo)

Haryana Congress president Rao Narendra Singh, Rajya Sabha MP Karmveer Boudh, Kaithal MLA Aditya Surjewala and others were also present.

The protest began with a dharna at the Haryana Shaheed Smarak, where party workers displayed gas cylinders on hand carts and raised slogans against the BJP government.

After the sit-in, a march was taken to the district secretariat, where a memorandum was submitted to the President of India through the deputy commissioner.

MP Surjewala said that in just eight days, petrol and diesel prices have been hiked by a total of ₹3.90 per litre.

He said that after an increase of ₹3 on 15 May and ₹0.90 on 19 May, petrol has reached ₹99.37 per litre and diesel ₹91.86 per litre. In many places, petrol has crossed ₹100 per litre, he added.

“CNG was also hiked twice — ₹2 per kg on 15 May and ₹1 per kg on 17 May — taking the price to ₹91.50 per kg. This has badly affected auto-taxi drivers, middle-class families, and small traders. The price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder was increased by ₹993 in one go — from ₹2,078.50 to ₹3,071.50, an increase of nearly 50%. The 5 kg small cylinder also saw a hike of ₹261,” the Congress lawmaker said.

He also accused the BJP government of earning a profit of ₹43 lakh crore from petrol and diesel between 2014 and 2025 under Prime Minister Narender Modi — an average daily earning of ₹1,000 crore.

Similarly, the party president said that the BJP government in Haryana has completely failed and inflation, unemployment, and paper leaks have darkened the future of the youth.

“Most distressingly, instead of providing jobs to local youth of Haryana, outsiders from other states are being given employment. Due to paper leaks in NEET and other examinations, thousands of youth are being forced to commit suicide in despair,” he said.

Through the memorandum, the party sought an immediate rollback of the recent price hike of fuel, CNG and LPG.