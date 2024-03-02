Karnal: Uniform made mandatory for 3-wheeler drivers
Mar 02, 2024 08:56 AM IST
To curb crime and unauthorised driving, the Karnal Police have mandated all drivers of auto-rickshaws and e-rickshaws registered with them to have a common dress code. Inspector Gaurav Punia, in-charge, City Traffic, said that in the first phase, at least 50 drivers have started working in a dress code and the rest of the drivers with the registration number issued by the police will join soon.
In a move to curb crime and unauthorised driving, the Karnal Police have mandated all drivers of auto-rickshaws and e-rickshaws registered with them to have a common dress code.
Inspector Gaurav Punia, in-charge, City Traffic, said that in the first phase, at least 50 drivers have started working in a dress code and the rest of the drivers with the registration number issued by the police will join soon.
Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.
“This will help us curb unauthorised driving and curb crime in case of any untoward incident. The dress will also give a nice gesture to passengers as well,” he added.
Share this article