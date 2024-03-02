Karnal: Uniform made mandatory for 3-wheeler drivers

In a move to curb crime and unauthorised driving, the Karnal Police have mandated all drivers of auto-rickshaws and e-rickshaws registered with them to have a common dress code. In a move to curb crime and unauthorised driving, the Karnal Police have mandated all drivers of auto-rickshaws and e-rickshaws registered with them to have a common dress code. (HT Photo)

Inspector Gaurav Punia, in-charge, City Traffic, said that in the first phase, at least 50 drivers have started working in a dress code and the rest of the drivers with the registration number issued by the police will join soon.

“This will help us curb unauthorised driving and curb crime in case of any untoward incident. The dress will also give a nice gesture to passengers as well,” he added.