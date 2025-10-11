Karnal: Vij orders FIR against SDO over alleged corruption case

Haryana energy minister Anil Vij on Friday ordered the suspension of a SDO posted with the Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitaran Nigam (UHBVN) in Kaithal for alleged cancellation of a solar connection and demanding bribe. At the meeting, Vij heard 19 complaints and issued strict orders to officers for prompt redressal. (HT Photo)

The action was taken at the District Grievance Redressal Committee meeting, where a complaint was filed by Balwinder Singh, a resident of Hemumajra village in Kaithal.

The minister also ordered the registration of an FIR, while also directed the formation of a committee under the chairmanship of the additional deputy commissioner to investigate the matter and submit a detailed report.

Further, Vij directed superintendent of police, Kaithal to immediately dismantle all illegal liquor points and unauthorised settlements (khurds) in the district.

He said, “In Anil Vij’s Darbar, there are no repeated hearings – justice is delivered. Negligence and corruption in work will not be tolerated under any circumstances.”

At the meeting, Vij heard 19 complaints and issued strict orders to officers for prompt redressal.

In multiple cases, minister Vij ordered stringent action against erring officers, where FIRs were instructed to be filed against SDOs, finance companies, and others involved in five separate complaints.

Speaking to reporters, the minister said that a high-level meeting of transport department officers will soon be convened to address issues related to the non-compliance of private bus operators in providing services under the free bus pass scheme.

Vij said that some private bus operators have even approached the courts regarding the scheme.

“We will conduct a comprehensive review of the rules and terms that were in place at the time the passes were issued. A dedicated meeting will be held soon to resolve these issues,” he said.