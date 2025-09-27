Karnal ward, school declared zero waste

As part of the Haryana city cleanliness campaign 2025 and Seva Pakhwada, the Karnal municipal corporation has declared ward number 10 and a public school as zero waste. The commissioner said that a team from Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) of the MC inspected the cleanliness, use of five types of dustbins, zero garbage, waste segregation and ban on single use plastic at the school.

The ward was inspected on various parameters, based on which MC Commissioner Vaishali Sharma announced the achievements and will be awarded by chief minister Nayab Singh Saini at a state-level event.

The commissioner said that ward 10, comprising urban population, has already been declared a ‘aatma nirbhar’ (self-reliant) and clean ward and now, under to the zero-waste initiative, waste segregation, composting of wet waste from the existing compost pits, and ban on single-use plastic, it has been declared a zero-waste ward.

The MC also declared Sant Nikka Singh Public School at Zarifa Viran village as a zero waste school.

“Apart from this, the SBM team also trained the school staff and teachers to make OPS International Public School located at Sector-13 as another zero waste school of the city. The team appealed to the teachers to discuss cleanliness for at least 2 minutes in the class every day, so that there is a positive change in the student’s behaviour,” she added.