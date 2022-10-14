Karnal’s cloned buffalo gives birth to female calf

: The ICAR-National Dairy Institute of Karnal added another feather to its cap as the cloned buffalo of the institute Garima-II gave birth to a female calf.

Born on October 9, the calf has been named Deepa. It is the seventh calf from Garima-II with a birth weight 31kg.

Dr Dheer Singh, director of NDRI, said that this is another big achievement of the scientists as it has proved that the cloned animals and the calves produced from them are also similar to normal animals and can produce calf of better breed and good milk yield.

He said that this would help the faster multiplication of germplasm.

Garima-II was born in August 2010 through the “Handguided Cloning Technique” developed by the scientists of the ICAR-NDRI.

They said that this cloned buffalo had already given birth to six calves including three females and this is the seventh calf through artificial insemination.

Ajay Dang, public relations officer, NDRI, said that all the three females produced earlier were also reproductively normal and calved two to three times. They produced up to 3,191 litres in lactation, which is normal for herd animals. ENDS