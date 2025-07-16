Kasauli ‘gang rape’: Court accepts plea challenging acceptance of closure report

Solan district and sessions judge on Tuesday allowed the revision petition against a Kasauli court order accepting cancellation report filed by Kasauli police in a case of alleged gang rape lodged against Haryana BJP president Mohan Lal Badoli, 61, and singer Jai Bhagwan, popularly known as Rocky Mittal. The complaintant’s counsel Rajeev Kumar Negi, confirmed the court’s order. (File)

The court has now directed the woman to appear before the Kasauli court on July 30. Though the revision petition the complainant had challenged the Kasauli court’s order that accepted a case cancellation report submitted by the Kasauli police on March 12, thus granting clean chit to Badoli and Jai Bhagwan.

The complainant, through her lawyers, had submitted before the court that the Kasauli court accepted the cancellation report without ensuring the complainant’s presence and without giving her an opportunity to file objections.

In December 2024, Badoli and Mittal were booked for gang rape and criminal intimidation after the woman’s complaint. She claimed that she met Badoli and Mittal at the hotel and was forced to consume alcohol before she was sexually assaulted. The woman claimed that Mittal promised to help her become an actor, while Badoli assured her of a government job.

The police had filed the closure report on February 3, after it failed to get evidence in the case. The report, submitted to the Nalagarh court, highlighted several issues with the victim’s allegations, including her refusal to undergo a medical examination, absence of CCTV footage and inconsistencies in statements. On March 12, the court in Kasauli had accepted the closure report after the victim failed to appear despite being summoned twice to record her statement before making a final decision on the closure report.

The complaintant’s counsel Rajeev Kumar Negi, confirmed the court’s order and said, “The Kasauli court accepted the cancellation report without giving the complainant a fair chance to be heard. The sessions judge has rightly set aside that order, and the matter will now be taken up again in Kasauli court.”