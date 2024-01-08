Kashmir continues to reel under cold wave

Amid sub-zero temperatures across Kashmir valley, the meteorological centre on Monday predicted no major weather activity till January 15. All the weather station in Kashmir recorded sub-zero temperatures on Monday. (Waseem Andrabi/HT)

In an update, the MeT said that the weather will be generally cloudy over plains with possibility of very light rain at one or two places of Jammu division and very light snow over isolated higher reaches of Kashmir on Tuesday.

From January 10 to 15, weather will be generally dry.

The MeT said that the mercury was recorded at a low of minus 4.3 degrees Celsius in the capital city Srinagar on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, some 2.4 degrees below normal. On Sunday, it was recorded at minus 5.6 degrees Celsius, the coldest night of the season thus far. All the other weather stations in Kashmir recorded sub-zero temperatures during the night.

The southern Konibal area and Pahalgam tourist resort were the coldest at minus 5.8 degrees Celsius and minus 5.3 degrees Celsius respectively. The ski resort of Gulmarg in the north recorded temperature of minus 4 degrees Celsius, the only place with temperature some 3.8 notches higher than the normal.

The meteorological update said that the gateway to Kashmir in the south, Qazigund, recorded a minimum of minus 4.2 degrees Celsius and the southern area of Kokernag observed a minimum of minus 2.1 degrees Celsius. In north Kashmir, Kupwara recorded a low of minus 5 degrees Celsius, some 2.7 notches below normal.

Kashmir’s harshest winter period, “Chilla-i-Kalan”, began on December 21 with the mercury dropping several notches below the freezing point at many places. It will end on January 31.

December and the first week of January recorded deficit precipitation in J&K with most of the plains and lower mountainous areas without major snowfall.

Kashmir’s winter pans out in three stages, starting with the 40-day intense period from December 21 accompanied with most of the snowfall, followed by 20 days of comparatively less intense chill (Chilla-i-Khurd), and final 10 days of mild cold (Chill-e-Bache).