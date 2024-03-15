 Kashmir experiences warmer days, colder nights - Hindustan Times
Kashmir experiences warmer days, colder nights

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Mar 15, 2024 10:47 PM IST

The day temperatures were mostly above normal while the preceding night was cold across Kashmir on Friday. The meteorological centre in Srinagar said that the summer capital Srinagar recorded a maximum temperature of 17.4 degree Celsius, some 2.7 degree notches above normal. (AFP File Photo/ Representational image)

The minimum temperature on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday in Srinagar was 1.7 degree Celsius, some 2 notches below normal.

The highest day temperature was recorded in the northern district of Kupwara at 18 degrees Celsius (some 3.8 degrees above normal) while the night temperature plunged to 0.6 degree Celsius.

The gateway into Kashmir, Qazigund in the south witnessed a maximum of 16.4 degree Celsius and a minimum of 2.2 degree Celsius.

The lowest temperature during the day and the night was observed in the ski resort of Gulmarg at 6 degrees Celsius and -5.2 degree Celsius respectively.

The southern resort of Pahalgam recorded a maximum of 14.8 degree Celsius and a minimum of -3.1 degree Celsius.

The MeT has said that the weather would be generally dry for the next six days. “From March 22 to 24, there will be fresh spells of light to moderate rain and snow at many places,” it said.

Chandigarh
Follow Us On