Kashmir pvt schools warned of action for not following uniform academic calendar

The J&K education authorities on Monday warned some prominent private schools in Kashmir of action for not following the uniform academic calendar by issuing date sheets for annual examinations and conducting fresh kindergarten admissions instead of March after the change of session by the government.

The directorate of school education, Kashmir, issued a public notice saying that some leading private schools were misleading parents by issuing examination date sheet illegally and in violation of the government guidelines.

“It has come to our notice that some leading private schools in Srinagar City, Budgam and Ganderbal districts have clandestinely issued date sheets for examinations of various classes and have also opened counters for admission in nursery and kindergarten classes,” mentioned the notice issued by Mohd Rouf Rehman, joint director education, central Kashmir.

“This a very serious violation and contravention of rules, regulations and guidelines issued from time to time and goes against the uniform academic calendar presently in vogue in Jammu and Kashmir,” it said.

In October, the education authorities had announced that all classes up to 9 in government and private schools in Kashmir will have a uniform academic calendar with final exams and new admissions from March-April next year. Officials had already issued such directions in August for classes 10 and 12 board examinations.

On August 31, the school education department had issued an order for the implementation of the uniform academic calendar on the recommendations of a committee formed in April for both divisions “in sync with higher education department and the rest of the country”.

So far, Kashmir and Jammu divisions were having separate academic sessions in tune with the different weather conditions as the exams in the Valley would start in October-November, just before the beginning of harsh and bone-chilling winters after which the students would stay at home for vacations. The exams in Jammu are held in March, just before the hot and humid summers begin there.

The latest public notice urged parents not to fall prey to the fresh exercise by the schools aimed to fleece the “gullible parents and students”.

“All government and private school managements are directed to adhere to the guidelines of the department...No one can be allowed to violate rule of law with impunity...anybody found involved in any such illegal activity/malpractice will have to face serious consequences,” the notice said.