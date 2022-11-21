Kashmir receives light rain, snow

Light rain and snowfall was witnessed in some parts of Kashmir on Sunday night.

Officials of the meteorological department (MeT) said that light rain was recorded in south Kashmir’s Pahalgam and north Kashmir’s Kupwara. “There was light snowfall in Gulmarg (north Kashmir) which accumulated to a height of 1 cm, while Leh in Ladakh witnessed 0.7 cm snowfall,” said a MeT official.

MeT deputy director Mukhtar Ahmad said the weather had been partly to generally cloudy at most places of J&K during the day. “Dry weather is expected during the next week.There is no forecast for any major snow spell till November-end,” he said.

Meanwhile, temperatures witnessed a slight improvement during the night, owing to cloudy weather.The summer capital, Srinagar, witnessed a minimum temperature of 3.2°C against 2.2°C on the previous night.

The minimum temperature in Pahalgam improved to 2.3°C against minus 1.3°C on the previous night. The ski resort of Gulmarg recorded a temperature of minus 1.8°C.