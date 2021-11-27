Kashmir reels under intense cold wave; Srinagar records -1.3°C, Pahalgam -3.3°C

The Valley is again reeling under an intense cold wave as many places witnessed freezing nights and foggy conditions during the day.

Srinagar that had witnessed improvement in the night temperature in the last few days recorded -1.3°C, the tourist resort of Pahalgam recorded -3.3°C - the coldest place in Kashmir.

Qazigund recorded -1.2°C, while Kupwara recorded -1.9°C. The famous ski resort Gulmarg recorded a minimum of -1.8°C.

Leh registered -7.5°C while Kargil town recorded -3.4°C. Drass in Kargil -10.8°C. The MeT office said the cold wave in Kashmir and Ladakh will continue and there is not any forecast for the snowfall until next week.

The Valley has been witnessing foggy conditions in the mornings for the past 12 days.

Officials say that the foggy conditions are owing to sub-zero temperatures and air pollution caused by increased traffic and the burning of stubble and tree foliage.

On Monday, the MeT department predicted dry weather till the month-end except for light snowfall in north Kashmir on Thursday

“Weather is most likely to remain cold and dry till ending November in the entire J&K. However, there’s 40-50% chance of very light snowfall over extreme North Kashmir on November 25. Overall, there is no forecast of any major weather for the next two weeks, “ said J&K’s MeT director Sonam Lotus.