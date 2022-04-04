Kashmiri Pandits will be able to return to Valley soon: RSS chief

Kashmiri Pandits displaced from their homes in the 1990s must continue efforts to return to the valley, just like the Jews who struggled for 1,800 years for their homeland, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Sunday.

The RSS president was addressing a programme organised by a Jammu-based Kashmiri Pandit outfit, the Sanjeevani Sharda Kendra (SSK), when he asserted that the time has come for fulfilling the pledge of returning to their homes in the Kashmir valley.

“It won’t take many days for the fulfilment of our pledge of returning to the valley. It will come true very soon and we have to continue making attempts in this direction. Our history and our great leaders should serve as the guiding light and inspiration for all of us,” Bhagwat, who was also speaking on the last day of the three-day Navreh celebrations, said.

“Challenges do come in everyone’s life. We are in a situation where we were displaced in our own country three-four decades ago. What is the solution?” the RSS leader asked. ”We will not succumb and see our pledge fulfilled by returning to our homes.”

Bhagwat referred to Israel and said the Jews struggled for 1,800 years for their homeland. “They (Jews) resolved to celebrate Passover in Jerusalem for 1,800 years; they kept working on it for the next 100 years. They made efforts to set up an independent Israel, and in the next 30 years, made a country that is a trailblazing nation.”

Passover is celebrated on the 15th day of the Hebrew month of Nisan, the first month of Aviv, or spring.

The Kashmiri Pandit community may be scattered all across the country but they still have a homeland in India, Bhagwat said. “We (Kashmiri pandits) have had to live in different parts of the globe despite the fact that Kashmir is an integral part of India. We can live anywhere but we cannot forget our homeland. The whole India is with you.”

The RSS chief also said The Kashmir Files movie has revealed the true picture of Kashmiri Pandits and their exodus in the 1990s.

“Things are changing because of that… the proof of that is the film, The Kashmir Files, that has provided a glimpse of what had happened. There are many people against it and for it… People feel that the film has not only put forth their (Kashmiri Pandits) misery but also made us realise how we need to remain alert,” Bhagwat said.

The repeal of Article 370 in erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state is a welcome move and efforts must be made to ensure that whenever Kashmiri Pandits return to the Valley, they may never have to flee again, he said.

“It should never happen again… We have to all collaborate and not make haste,” he added.