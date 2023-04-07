Gulmarg gets snow, rains lash plains in Jammu and Kashmir

Kashmir’s mountainous ski-resort of Gulmarg received snowfall and rains lashed plains during the night while the weather remained largely dry during the day except light rains at a few places on Thursday.

Gulmarg received snowfall and rains lashed plains during the night while the weather remained largely dry during the day except light rains at a few places on Thursday. Jammu and Kashmir has been receiving intermittent light rains since the last week of March with rains bringing down temperatures in most parts of the union territory. (PTI File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The sun shone bright during the day in Srinagar while it was cloudy in north Kashmir. The meteorological department said that there was light rainfall or traces at a few places during the day.

“The weather was largely dry and cloudy but a few places like Banihal and Pahalgam in the south and Gulmarg in the north received light rains. Last night Gulmarg witnessed 2.7 cm snowfall as well,” said an official of MeT.

The MeT said that there were overnight rains with 3.4 mm recorded in Srinagar, 9.9 mm in Qazigund, 4.4 mm in Pahalgam while Kupwara witnessed 9.1mm, Kokernag 9.8mm, Gulmarg 10.8mm, Jammu 0.2mm, Banihal 5.4mm, Batote 2.0mm, Katra 4.0mm and Bhaderwah 1.1mm rains.

The department stated that from April 7 to 10, the weather will be mainly dry. “On 11th April, the prediction is of generally cloudy weather with light rain at isolated places towards late afternoon/evening. Similarly, the weather will be generally cloudy from 12th-15th April,” the MeT update said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The update has asked farmers to spray or apply fertilizers during 7th to 10th April. “Maintain proper drainage to drain out excess water in fields,” it said.

On Tuesday, fresh snowfall was experienced in Kashmir’s mountainous areas while intermittent light rains were observed in plains of the valley and Jammu region.

J&K has been receiving intermittent light rains since the last week of March with rains bringing down temperatures in most parts of the union territory.

The MeT update said that the highest day temperature in Kashmir on Wednesday was recorded in Konibal in south Kashmir at 18.4°C while minimum temperature during the night between Wednesday and Thursday was 5.2 degrees.

The summer capital Srinagar recorded 18°C on the previous day while the night temperature was 6.3°C.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The ski resort of Gulmarg recorded a highest of 5.7°C during the previous day, and a low of -1.6 °C on the previous night.

In the southern tourist resort of Pahalgam, the day temperature on the previous day was 15.7°C while it was 2.4°C during the previous night.

The winter capital Jammu witnessed Wednesday’s temperature at 28.5 degree Celsius while night temperature was 14.7°C.