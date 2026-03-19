Kataria calls for last-mile delivery of welfare schemes in Chandigarh

The department of social welfare, women and child development, Chandigarh, in collaboration with the Social Welfare Advisory Committee, on Wednesday organised the ‘Aapki Yojana, Aapke Dwar’ programme at Tagore Theatre, Sector 18. UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria addressing the gathering on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

The UT administration’s initiative focuses on doorstep delivery and improved accessibility of welfare services to Chandigarh residents. While addressing the gathering, UT administrator and Punjab governor, Gulab Chand Kataria called for ensuring that social welfare schemes reach every eligible citizen under the initiative. He stressed on the need for inclusive governance, emphasising that the strength of a democratic society lies in uplifting its most vulnerable sections.

Satya Pal Jain, chairperson of the Administrator’s Social Welfare Standing Committee, attended the event as the guest of honour.

Speaking on the occasion, Jain lauded the department’s efforts and highlighted key initiatives such as ₹31,000 financial assistance under the Shagun Scheme, progress on the Majdoor Bhawan project, evening OPD services at GMSH-16, proposals for pension enhancement and plans for a new Senior Citizen Home in Sector 49.

Former mayor Devesh Moudgil stressed the importance of reaching the last person in the queue, urging authorities to ensure no eligible beneficiary is left out.

Of Chandigarh’s population of around 10.5 lakh, the department serves nearly 4.7 lakh women, 1.17 lakh children, over 72,000 senior citizens and about 15,000 persons with disabilities through a network of 450 anganwadi centres and crèches, 14 child care institutions, One Stop Centre–Shakti Sadan, working women’s hostels, senior citizen homes and facilities such as PRAYAAS.

During the financial year 2025–26, the department has utilised approximately ₹69 crore out of the allocated ₹72.47 crore budget. Key schemes including Mission Vatsalya and Mission Saksham Anganwadi and POSHAN 2.0, have recorded high utilisation, supporting infrastructure upgrades, expansion of childcare services and beneficiary outreach.