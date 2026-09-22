Kathua: 22-year-old trucker honey-trapped, lured into spying for Pak, arrested

Police have arrested a 22-year-old truck driver from Kathua who allegedly shared information about the movement of security forces and vital defence installations with Pakistani handlers through social media. Mobile phone, SIM cards and other electronic devices seized, sent for forensic examination.

The accused has been identified as Aman, a resident of Dholiyan Jatta in the Kote Pannu area of Kathua district. “He was lured by Pakistan’s ISI through a honey trap. A female ISI operative introduced herself as Kiran, claiming to be a BSF official posted in the Sunderbani sector,” said people familiar with the development. A case under the Official Secrets Act has been registered against him.

“We have seized his mobile phone, SIM cards and other electronic devices, which have been sent for forensic examination. We suspect that the accused conducted reconnaissance of military installations and logistical routes along the sensitive Kathua border belt and also sent videos across the border,” an official said.

The ISI operative allegedly transferred around ₹20,000 to the accused through a Dubai-based channel. During the preliminary investigation, officials found that Aman had initially driven his truck for about a year on the Leh-Guwahati route. He reportedly began communicating with “Kiran” on October 15 last year, and she allegedly expressed her love for him, officials said.

Investigators have learnt that Aman subsequently introduced Kiran to his sister and her husband over the telephone. “The phone calls between them were apparently an attempt by the female operative to gain the confidence of the accused and his family,” another official said.