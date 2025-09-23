Search
Tue, Sept 23, 2025
Kathua court orders probe into custodial torture

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Published on: Sept 23, 2025 07:22 am IST

Two Punjab labourers alleged that they were detained by Basohli police station where they were subjected to ‘torture’, Kathua court asks police to submit report within a week

Kathua chief judicial magistrate (CJM) on Monday directed the SSP to get an FIR registered at the Basohli police station over “custodial torture” of two Punjab labourers at Atal Setu. The police were also directed to get the case thoroughly investigated.

Two Punjab labourers were allegedly tortured by cops in Basohli in June.
While disposing of an application filed by the aggrieved labourers — Sukar Deen and Fareed Mohammad, both residents of Chibber village in Dhar Kalan, Sarti, Pathankot, CJM Ajay Kumar ordered that a report on the action taken be shared with the court within a week.

The CJM further observed that the innocence claimed by cops cannot be accepted at this stage of the case. On June 29, the two Punjab labourers were walking on Atal Setu when they were allegedly stopped by a police team led by Basohli SDPO Suresh Kumar. Both alleged that they were subjected to third-degree torture and were booked on June 30 under Sections 132, 221, 352/3(5) of the BNSS.

