Kaustubh Sharma is new Ludhiana police commissioner
Kaustubh Sharma, a 2001-batch IPS officer, has been appointed the police commissioner of Ludhiana. Currently posted as inspector general of police (IG, headquarters) in Chandigarh, Sharma will take over the charge from incumbent police chief Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, who has been transferred to the newly formed anti-gangster task force (AGTF) as deputy inspector general of police (DIG). Bhullar had taken charge as Ludhiana top cop on September 21, 2021.
Sharma has previously served as IG, special task force (SIT), IG, organised crime control unit (OCCU), IG Jalandhar Range, IG Faridkot Range. The increasing cases of snatchings, burglaries and robberies, besides traffic problems, are the major challenges before the new police commissioner. Unsolved cases of robberies allegedly executed by Nepalese domestic helps are another challenge.
Other officers shifted
Similarly, J Elanchezhian, who was senior superintendent of police (SSP, Khanna), has been transferred as SSP, Bathinda. Ketan Baliram Patil, who was SSP, Ludhiana rural, has been transferred. He has been replaced by Deepak Hilori. Hilori was earlier deputed as SSP, Amritsar Rural.
-
Sachin Pilot meets Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi, discusses elections in Gujarat and HP
Former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot met top Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi and KC Venugopal, in New Delhi on Friday evening. Pilot reached Delhi after his visit to Ajmer where he had gone to attend the wedding of a Congress leader. Pilot had earlier met Rahul and Priyanka before assembly elections in Punjab in the first week of January.
-
Chandigarh MC commissioner carries out ‘on-foot’ visit to Sector 15
Municipal commissioner Anindita Mitra conducted an on-foot visit to Sector 15 on Friday to take stock of ongoing development work and to hear the residents' grievances. This was the third 'on-foot' visit of the commissioner, along with a team of engineers. The commissioner was accompanied by area councillor Saurav Joshi, all superintending engineers and concerned executive engineers, junior engineers of the municipal corporation, office bearers of Resident Welfare Associations and local residents.
-
Three held for duping man of ₹20 lakh in Gautam Budh Nagar
Three suspects were arrested by Gautam Budh Nagar police on Thursday for allegedly duping a man of ₹20 lakh on the pretext of exchanging notes of larger denominations. The police recovered ₹25.50 lakh cash and a car from the three men, officials said on Friday. The three were presently residing in rented accommodations in high-rise societies in Greater Noida West. Arvind Kumar was known to the victim and acted as the middleman, police said.
-
Gunpoint robbery at oil shop in Ludhiana
Three miscreants barged into an oil shop in Kesar Ganj Mandi on Friday evening and robbed ₹40 lakh after holding an employee at gunpoint. The accused were captured on closed-circuit television cameras in the area. The victim, Ajmail, said the robbers turned up at the spot, brandished a weapon at him and asked for the keys of the locker. When he resisted, the accused allegedly thrashed him and snatched the keys from him.
-
Advisory issued for test blast at Supertech twin towers in Noida
Edifice Engineering and Jet Demolitions, the firms chosen by the Noida authority to demolish the Supertech twin towers, have issued an advisory to residents in neighbouring areas ahead of the test blast at the site in Sector 93A in Noida on April 10 (Sunday). The 32-storeyed Supertech twin towers — Apex and Ceyane — are expected to be demolished on May 22, following a Supreme Court order.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics