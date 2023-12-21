close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Kejriwal checks in for vipassana course in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur

Kejriwal checks in for vipassana course in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur

ByHarpreet Kaur, Hoshiarpur
Dec 21, 2023 07:24 AM IST

Vipassana is an ancient meditation technique which is taught in the 10-day residential course during which the participants are not allowed any sort of communication with the outside world

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal arrived here on Wednesday evening for a 10-day Vipassana meditation course in nearby Anandgarh village. He landed at Adampur airport where he was welcomed by Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann. Before leaving for the meditation centre, Kejriwal spent some time with his party colleagues at the forest rest house, Chohal.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal (HT File)

The course is to start on Thursday. Vipassana is an ancient meditation technique which is taught in the 10-day residential course during which the participants are not allowed any sort of communication with the outside world.

Notably, the enforcement directorate (ED) had on Monday, issued a summons to Kejriwal for December 21 for questioning in the Delhi excise policy case.

Security has been tightened around the centre and public movement has been restricted near the centre. Opposition parties have questioned the timing of Kejriwal’s meditation break. “It is a bid to evade ED”, said Avinash Rai Khanna, former Rajya Sabha member and senior BJP leader.

“I also believe that Kejriwal’s choice of place also has a particular motive. Why of all other places he chose one in Punjab, he asked.

