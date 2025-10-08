Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Kejriwal, Mann to inaugurate ₹5k-cr projects today

    AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal will also attend the ‘One India 2025’ National Cultural Festival at Lovely Professional University.

    Published on: Oct 8, 2025 8:48 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal will visit Punjab for a two-day tour of Jalandhar and Bathinda districts on October 8 and 9. He will be accompanied by chief minister Bhagwant Mann during his visit. On day one of his tour, Kejriwal, along with Mann, will inaugurate power transmission and distribution projects worth 5,000 crore as the chief guest, according to information shared by the party. He will also attend the ‘One India 2025’ National Cultural Festival at Lovely Professional University. The next day, the foundation stone for 3,100 new sports grounds will be laid. These sports grounds will be built at a cost of 1,184 crore, the party said.

    AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann
    AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann
    recommendedIcon
    News/Cities/Chandigarh News/Kejriwal, Mann To Inaugurate ₹5k-cr Projects Today
    News/Cities/Chandigarh News/Kejriwal, Mann To Inaugurate ₹5k-cr Projects Today
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes