Kejriwal, Mann to inaugurate ₹5k-cr projects today

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal will visit Punjab for a two-day tour of Jalandhar and Bathinda districts on October 8 and 9. He will be accompanied by chief minister Bhagwant Mann during his visit. On day one of his tour, Kejriwal, along with Mann, will inaugurate power transmission and distribution projects worth ₹5,000 crore as the chief guest, according to information shared by the party. He will also attend the ‘One India 2025’ National Cultural Festival at Lovely Professional University. The next day, the foundation stone for 3,100 new sports grounds will be laid. These sports grounds will be built at a cost of ₹1,184 crore, the party said.

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann