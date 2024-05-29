 Arvind Kejriwal to go to jail, Rahul Gandhi abroad post poll, says Smriti Irani - Hindustan Times
Arvind Kejriwal to go to jail, Rahul Gandhi abroad post poll, says Smriti Irani

ByParteek Singh Mahal, Faridkot
May 30, 2024 12:36 AM IST

Counting the BJP’s contribution in Punjab, Irani said PM Modi gave a special package of ₹99 crore to Anandpur Sahib and ₹4,700 crore for railways in Punjab.

Union minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday said two things were set to happen on June 4 — victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Lok Sabha elections and return of Delhi chief minister (CM) Arvind Kejriwal to jail. Addressing a poll rally in Moga’s Baghapurana in support of party’s Faridkot candidate Hans Raj Hans, she also said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi would abroad after the polls.

BJP’s Faridkot candidate Hans Raj Hans with Union minister Smriti Irani during a poll campaign in Moga on Wednesday.
BJP's Faridkot candidate Hans Raj Hans with Union minister Smriti Irani during a poll campaign in Moga on Wednesday.

Counting the BJP’s contribution in the state, including opening of the Kartarpur corridor, she said PM Narendra Modi gave a special package of 99 crore to Anandpur Sahib and 4,700 crore for railways in Punjab.

Read Here | Divided Congress can’t bring development to Chandigarh: Smriti Irani

“Punjab, which protected the borders of India, saw atrocities on Sikh in 1984 and also Gandhi clan looting the country. The people of Faridkot have to decide to vote for Modi and not even a single vote should go to the Congress,” she said.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Manoj Tiwari reached Moga and addressed a poll event in support of Hans Raj Hans. “We will be satisfied only after winning at least 10 seats in Punjab. This election is for electing a PM, so vote for Narendra Modi,” he said.

    Parteek Singh Mahal

    Parteek Singh Mahal is a multimedia correspondent based at Faridkot in Punjab. He covers medical education, politics and Punjab police.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Arvind Kejriwal to go to jail, Rahul Gandhi abroad post poll, says Smriti Irani
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Follow Us On